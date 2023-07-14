TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.21

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as low as C$3.95. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 10,545 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.46.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

