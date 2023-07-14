TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 68,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 311,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

TD Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Get TD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TD in the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in TD by 79.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 857,065 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

See Also

