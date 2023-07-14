Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TATYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.09) to GBX 960 ($12.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($12.09) to GBX 970 ($12.48) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5954 dividend. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.