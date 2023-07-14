Targa Resources Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,083. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

