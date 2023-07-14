Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 340,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 246,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

