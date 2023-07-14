Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 63,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,972.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $554.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

