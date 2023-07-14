T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRWGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.52. 1,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGRW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

