T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 605,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 460,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

