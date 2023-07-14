Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $40.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

