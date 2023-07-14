Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

