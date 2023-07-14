Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Up 6.7 %

SYM stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,085 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $13,919,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $13,024,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 338,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.