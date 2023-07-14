Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Sylvamo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.