Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in June

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swisscom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 3,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993. The firm has a market cap of $333.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

