Swipe Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $218.52 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $218.52 million and $29.65 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,938,339 coins and its circulating supply is 570,942,114 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

