Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC began coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BIOVF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.