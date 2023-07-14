S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

