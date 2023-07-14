sUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $44.36 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $44.36 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,595,407 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

