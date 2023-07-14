Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGY. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.84. The company had a trading volume of 231,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.46. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.8800475 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

