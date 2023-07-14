Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.16 and traded as low as C$5.97. Supremex shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 25,278 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.90 million. Supremex had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 1.1454918 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.85%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

