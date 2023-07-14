Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.16

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.16 and traded as low as C$5.97. Supremex shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 25,278 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.90 million. Supremex had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supremex Inc. will post 1.1454918 earnings per share for the current year.
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
