Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 100,013 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $40,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,782,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $360.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $23,289.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $10,787.25.

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $9,720.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 113,262 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $65,691.96.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 459,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 451.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

