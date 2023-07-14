SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.12

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 564768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $718.62 million, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.