Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $48.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

