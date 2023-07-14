Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

SUM opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,374,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,150,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,763.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 527,063 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

