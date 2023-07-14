Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €17.30 ($19.01) and last traded at €17.28 ($18.99). 260,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.02 ($18.70).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.32.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

