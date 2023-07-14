Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

