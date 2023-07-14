Strs Ohio Sells 7,906 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.