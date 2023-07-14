Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.