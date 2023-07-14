Strs Ohio Has $36.37 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,505 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Jabil worth $36,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 220.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $112.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

