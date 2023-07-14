Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $185.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

