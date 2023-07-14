Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $42,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

MU stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

