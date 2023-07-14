Strs Ohio Buys 106,987 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,987 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.34% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $40,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,146,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,163,000 after acquiring an additional 236,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REXR stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

