Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.69. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

