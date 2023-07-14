Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 9,330 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,795,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.