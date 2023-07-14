Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 131,422 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

