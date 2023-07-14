Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after acquiring an additional 719,246 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $205.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

