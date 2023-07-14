Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

