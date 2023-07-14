Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

