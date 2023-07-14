Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

