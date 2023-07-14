Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.77.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

