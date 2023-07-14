Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,160 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

