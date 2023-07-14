Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $227.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average is $221.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.