Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 367.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

