Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,977 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.