Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $53.16.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.