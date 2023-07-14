Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,322 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

