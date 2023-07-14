Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,444,000 after acquiring an additional 666,763 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,356,000 after acquiring an additional 442,162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 346,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5,235.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 310,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

