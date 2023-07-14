Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,769 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,509 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 542.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 784,725 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

