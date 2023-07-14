Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.