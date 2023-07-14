Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 103,743 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,961,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

