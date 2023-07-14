Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:FIVR) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:FIVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0892 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
FIVR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 749. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.64. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Company Profile
